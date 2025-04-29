Did Jaideep Ahlawat take a dig at Deepika Padukone’s ‘war’ with Alia Bhatt over Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Fans think so

Back in 2022, ahead of the release of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced Karan Johar’s chat show. They made several headlines on the coveted ‘koffee couch’, but one of the most controversial was Alia’s statement about Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After working with DP in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), Sanjay joined forces with Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Talking about the same, Alia claimed: “He's done 3 with DP, he's promised me 4.” Well, Alia’s Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat has now cracked a joke on this ‘war’ over the filmmaker. Alia Bhatt with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently on a promotional spree for his recently released film Jewel Thief, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. During a game in one such interview, Nikita was asked what Deepika Padukone would be accused of stealing. Nikita was confused but Jaideep jumped in and hid his face while saying, “Bhansali sir ki agli script. Isse pehele kisi aur ko chali jaaye.” He even made a snatching gesture. Everyone laughed before Nikita replied, “Himmat aapki hai yeh bolne ki.” Well, the internet is convinced that this was an indirect dig at Deepika post Alia’s viral statement.

Under a Reddit thread featuring this viral video, one social media user claimed, ““DP got 3, SLB has promised my 4!” Until, Alia’s quota is complete, no other actress will get in,” whereas another pointed out, “Now even outsiders are trolling deepu 😭.” Another fan shared, “Cheeky Jaideep! But I don’t think DP needs to steal SLB’s script. SLB however needs to rob a bank if he wants to make another movie though considering how many producers and financiers aren’t giving him any money 😬.”

Meanwhile, many came out in DP’s defense, trolling Alia. One such netizen stated, “That would be Alia tho! Scripts chori karne me expert hai wo!,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “That will be alia. But they don't have the courage to go after Nepos.” Another comment read, “Would he dare say this abt Kareena or Alia that come with nepo backing? This is a bad look on Jaideep tbh.”

Currently Alia Bhatt is busy shooting Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which marks her second project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.