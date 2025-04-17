When Deepika Padukone said choosing between Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh is like picking between her parents; watch

Two actors Deepika Padukone has always shared really good onscreen and offscreen chemistry with are Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. In 2013, Deepika and her now husband Ranveer sent temperatures soaring with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The same year, Deepika and her ex-boyfriend and now friend Ranbir taught the audience a new meaning of love when they shared the screen as Naina and Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. As a co-star, DP has had a chance to closely witness both the terrific actors bring their best to the movies. But who would she choose as the better actor? Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor? Deepika Padukone chooses

Many years ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone set out to promote their 2015 Imtiaz Ali film Tamasha together. A viral clip from one such promotional event has now resurfaced on social media, taking the internet by storm. What’s so interesting about this video? Well, in the viral clip, a member in the audience asked Deepika who in her opinion is a good actor — co-star Ranbir Kapoor or her then boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Hearing this, Deepika replied, “Yeah, it's like saying do you prefer your mother or your father. You know it's like…” Ranbir chimed in and joked, “I want to be the father.”

Deepika went on to explain, “No, I just feel we're constantly comparing all the time whether it's films, whether it's actors, whether it's this co-star... we don't have to keep comparing all the times. His personality and Ranveer's personality, and the different kinds of work that they do. And we have to appreciate them and accept them for the way they are.” Well, this was a very thoughtful answer. But after all these years, it has left the internet divided once again. While some fans claimed, “Pick ur man!!,” another segment of social media lauded Deepika and wrote, “Her answer made complete sense.”

On the film front, Ranbir is currently filming Ramayana: Part 1 and Alia Bhatt-starre Love & War. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in Don 3 and Dhurandhar soon. Meanwhile, Deepika is yet to announce her next film.