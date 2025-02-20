'She is only made for the big screens': Fans react to Urvashi's scene's in Daaku Maharaaj reportedly being deleted

That's what reports seem to be suggesting. Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna in a promotional still from Daaku Maharaaj

Not that Urvashi Rautela really needs a concrete reason to make the headlines, but the actor made for the centre of all internet chatter recently when she failed to make the cut to be included in the official poster of Telugu hit, Daaku Maharaaj, as shared by the official handle of Netflix India South. Part of the internet found it hilarious that even after tirelessly promoting the film with her natural antics, the makers failed to find a spot for her in the poster announcing the film's official OTT release date on Netflix. The other half however, were actually sympathetic over her essentially not getting due credit for the traction she brought to the film.

As if this wasn't enough, now reports doing the rounds of the internet are suggesting that most of Urvashi's scenes, if not all, have been culled from the final cut of the film, set to make its OTT debut tomorrow. And the internet, as always, can't keep calm when it comes to their 'first lady'.

Comments expressing the same read: "Is netflix trying to trick people into watching it?", "Hawww!! Waiting for her interview now 😂", "first indian actress whose scenes were deleted by netflix, she is only made for the big screens", "I won't watch it anymore 😑", "First woman who’s scene got deleted by Netflix" and " she gets the eyeballs it’s impossible to remove her".

Other comments made in jest read, "Turns out Netflix is the real daaku maharaj! Loot liya bacchi ko!", "Oops! Anyway. Let me continue- dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi dabidi dibidi…" and "Why ??they are the only good parts of the movie".

The internet, as evident already feels rather strongly about the situation at hand. However, we can't really say for sure if the speculations being made are true.

This question can only be answered tomorrow, February 21, when Daaku Maharaaj makes it's official OTT debut on Netflix.