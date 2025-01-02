Diljit Dosanjh begins 2025 with PM Narendra Modi; netizens say ‘two pookies in a single frame’

2024 was probably one of the most successful and fruitful years of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s life till date. Not only did he make the whole world dance to his tunes with sold out concerts, but also made an unforgettable mark in Bollywood with his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali’s film. Diljit went on to win more hearts with his new banger songs in blockbuster hit films such as Kalki 2898 AD and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. What could be better than this? Well, the start of 2025 was equally exhilarating for Diljit, who welcomed the New Year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Diljit Dosanjh and Prime Minister Modi

On December 31, 2024, Diljit celebrated New Year’s Eve by concluding his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana. On January 1, 2025, he enjoyed a memorable meeting with PM Modi. In a video shared by India’s beloved Prime Minister, Diljit greets the leader with a flower bouquet and a salute, before they say ‘Sat Sri Akal’ to each other. In this wholesome clip, PM Modi goes on to praise Diljit by saying, “Hindustan ke ek gaao ka ek ladka jab duniya mein naam roshan karta hai toh achha lagta hai.” PM Modi adds that the singer’s family named him ‘Dil-jit’ and now he’s constantly winning hearts across the globe.

Later in this clip, Diljit sings for PM Modi who gives him the perfect beat by strumming on a table between them. It is beautiful. Well, the internet can’t get enough of this surprise collab! Gushing over their meeting, one Reddit user shared, “2024 was such an unexpected year in so many ways and now we have 2025.. the first day itself started with a bang 😭 i mean who would have thought about this meet 😭👏🏻,” whereas another fan claimed, “Two pookies in a single frame♥️.” Referring to the surprise, a netizen stated, “Never let them know your next move.” Meanwhile, another lauded Diljit by writing, “Man is a class apart from the usual celeb interactions w the PM. 2 such fluent and confident people conversing, and he's talking about stuff he's actually passionate about. Appreciate it.”

Well, the country could not have asked for a better start to 2025!