Ranbir Kapoor says he asked PM Modi ‘personal sawals’ when they met, leaves fans in splits with his Hindi; watch

The Kapoor family flew down to Delhi this week for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This special afternoon was hosted in order to commemorate the life and legend of late filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with other members of the Kapoor Khandaan took a flight before travelling to the PM’s residence in a bus, giving netizens some serious Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes. Well, according to a video of the Kapoors sharing their experience, the meeting went quite well. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In this viral clip, Ranbir shared, “Aaj humare Kapoor family ke liye bohot hi special din hai. Pradhan Mantri ji ne Sri Raj Kapoor ko itna samman diya. Unhone humein apna keemti wakt diya. Iss mulakat ke liye hum zindagi bhar aabhaar rahenge. Thank you so much. Jab humaari unke saath sit down, jaise gupchup hui, toh bohot maza aaya kyunki humne unse bohot saare personal sawals bhi pooche. Unhone bohot hi friendly nature se humse baat ki. Toh I think jo humare andar jo nervousness thi, hum sab ki hawa tight thi, lekin he was very good, he made us all feel very comfortable and I really thank him.”

Meanwhile, Kareena claimed that it was always her dream to sit with the Prime Minister of India one day and have a chat. Alia, on the other hand, revealed that PM Modi gave them suggestions and ideas on how to take Raj Kapoor’s legacy forward and educate the world. But it was Ranbir’s Hindi, especially the way he said ‘sawals’ (questions), that has left the internet in splits. Under a Reddit thread, referring to RK’s next film Ramayana: Part 1, one social media user claimed, “I wonder how wonderfully he will play Lord Ram after hearing his ‘Sawaalz’,” whereas another troll wrote, “Sawaals?? Isko Ram ji banayenge????”

Another nasty comment read, “My hopes for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan are getting dimmer and dimmer 😔,” whereas an internet user wrote, “The thought of Ranbir as Lord Ram, I mean how??” However, there was one fan who came out in Ranbir’s support and explained, “I think a lot of this is nerves. Ranbir's diction has been decent for decades, making such a basic grammatical mistake is probably a nervous thing on meeting the pm. Why is everyone treating him like a sobo kid who barely knows hindi when he has done monologues fine and done shows like kapil sharma etc just fine.”

Well, Ranbir and the entire family were evidently nervous. But it is sweet to see how wonderfully their meeting with the PM went. The family is now gearing up for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which they are hosting this week in honour of late the late filmmaker and actor's 100th birth anniversary.