Disha Patani, Tejasswi Prakash, Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebs go Labubu paglu

The labubu fever is no more a foreign craze, with many of India’s rich and famous flaunting them as style statement. These dolls have been spotted with multiple Bollywood celeb’s showing off their new possessions during public or social media appearance. Disha Patani, Tejasswi Prakash and other celebrities flaunt their labubu dolls

Alternate strap option: Sold in blind boxes, the peculiar yet cute looking Labubu dolls have become Bollywood’s new obsession. Originated in 2015 as a character in Kasing Lung’s illustrated book series, “The Monsters”. It has now become a favourite doll among celebrities. Here’s looking at who all own them

Khushi Kapoor

The actor has a funny way of showing her Labubu doll, which had a cameo by her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. In a fun video, posted earlier this month, she showed off her new Labubu doll to her father, Boney Kapoor. While a real Labubu doll was there, there was also Orry dressed as a giant Labubu doll sitting on the floor!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the Mumbai airport with her Labubus.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted on July 9 showing off her collection of the trending Labubu dolls at the Mumbai airport. According to several reports, this collection could potentially be worth over ₹1 Lakh, making these Pop Mart charms a popular accessory. The actor was returning to Mumbai with her mother Sunanda Shetty when the paparazzi saw her latest collection! The actor even posed proudly for the paparazzi with the doll hanging on her bag.

Tejasswi Prakash

Actor Tejasswi Prakash spotted at the airport with her Labubu

Actor Tejasswi Prakash was seen carrying a Labubu during an outing in Mumbai. This is not her first spotting with the doll. A few days earlier she was returning to Mumbai when the Labubus hung proudly on her purse. It seems like these dolls are her latest lucky charm.



Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy had shared a picture showing off her collection of Labubus.

The actor on July 7, through social media posts and stories, proudly showcased her lavish collection of not just one but six Labubu dolls creating a “plush army”. This shows how Mouni Roy is truly committed to the trend.



Disha Patani

Actor Disha Patani at Bandra, Mumbai with her mint coloured Labubu charm.

Actor Disha Patani was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai on July 11 with a Labubu. She was seen with the popular plush toy dangling from her bag as a fashion accessory adding a splash of colour to her all-white outfit.

Twinkle Khanna

On June 8, Twinkle Khanna shared an Instagram post posing with four of her Labubus with the post’s caption being, “The secret of Pop Mart’s success-the thrill of surprise. Labubus are sold in blind boxes, so you don’t know what you’re getting until you open it. Labubus are the new recipients of my platonic love.’ I tell the man of the house. ‘In Plato’s ‘Symposium’, Socrates says love for a person makes you vulnerable. They may leave or die. But loving a concept: astronomy, justice, literature can’t hurt you. It won’t leave. That is the origin of the term ‘platonic love’, by the way. Labubus can’t love you back but they can’t leave you either. Unless they are stolen. Hey, should we insure our Labubus,’ I ask. ‘Does this Labubu chap also sell blind boxes for new wives,’ he says with a sigh.”