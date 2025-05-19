Domhnall Gleeson on nepotism debate: ‘I’ve been so lucky’

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson is offering a candid perspective on the ongoing nepotism/nepo baby conversation. Best known for his roles in About Time, Ex Machina, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the 42-year-old actor is the son of Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson. The father-son duo has even shared the screen, appearing together in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. Domhnall Gleeson is Brendan Gleeson's son

In a recent interview with The Irish Times, Domhnall addressed the discourse around nepotism in the entertainment industry, acknowledging both the privilege and responsibility that come with being the child of a well-known actor.

“It’s an important conversation. There are a lot of people whose parents are in the industry. It’s important that there is room for other people,” he said.

He went on to reflect on the early days of his career and how his father's support gave him the stability to keep pursuing acting during tough financial periods.

“I’ve been so lucky when it comes to what my father did and having the means to be able to pursue acting even when I wasn’t making enough money to look after myself,” he shared.

Rather than deflecting criticism, Domhnall expressed that it’s necessary for actors with industry connections to recognize the advantages they’ve had.

“I think it’s fair for people to talk about that, and it’s important that you can acknowledge it. Otherwise you’re lying to yourself,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of creating more equitable opportunities in film and television for aspiring artists from less privileged backgrounds.

“I also think it’s important that more people can get into the industry who don’t have the means of the majority who are in there at the moment.”

While the nepo baby label continues to stir debate in Hollywood, Domhnall’s thoughtful take adds nuance to the discussion. Rather than denying his head start, he welcomes the conversation and emphasizes the need for greater accessibility in the arts.