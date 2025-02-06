Dona Ganguly at Maha Kumbh: Thrilled to be here; it's beyond words

Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly feels it’s a divine call for her to be invited to perform at the Maha Kumbh Mela. “Getting to perform at the Maha Kumbh and offer my devotion to the Almighty in the Sangam city, amid people from across the globe, what else could an artiste ask for? This is the first time that I would be performing at the Kumbh in all these years,” she says. Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly

Dona had been to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed at the Triveni Mahotsav a few years back, but feels that the excitement is different this year. “Prayagraj is a known place, but as an artiste, you can never get enough when performing for such a crowd. I feel the excitement will double up once we hit the stage. The thrill to be at Kumbh is beyond words.”

The Kolkata resident, who is set to perform with her troupe of 20 artistes, says they have given a lot of thought to designing their act. “Our act is about Mahadev, it’s about Ganga. Also, the UP tourism song Kumbh Chalo Re is beautifully choreographed for my performance, which will be for over an hour. We have been practising for a long time, and we know it’s for a new audience, so we want to bring our best to the stage.”

Sharing how she is all charged, the dancer adds, I am leaving no stone unturned, as I always feel it’s important for a performer to leave no scope for ‘we could have been better’. That’s how I am when I am on stage. The size of the stage or numbers of the audience don’t affect my dedication.”

Ganguly plans to visit the Mela and Akhadas to seek blessings for all her family members, especially for her mother, who has been unwell.