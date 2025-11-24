During shoot of Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis with Agastya in Lucknow, fans kissed his chair and applied mud on forehead

During the shoot of upcoming film Ikkis in Lucknow, back in October 2023, actor Dharmendra witnessed a level of devotion that perfectly encapsulated his legendary status. The actor passed away on November 24.
The actor, who plays Brigadier ML Khetrapal, father of protagonist PVC Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal (Agastya Nanda), filmed extensively in the city’s Qaiserbagh and Lalbagh localities. His outdoor schedule caused significant traffic jams as die-hard fans poured in to catch a glimpse of the superstar.
Line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky, who handled the Lucknow schedule of Sriram Raghavan’s film, was astounded. “I have been in line-production for over two decades, but I have never in my life seen such a fan following,” he recalls.
He goes on to describe the unique fan frenzy they witnessed. “I saw people, including elderly women, kissing the chair he was sitting on and picking up the mud from his footprints to apply it on their foreheads. From my work experience, actor Sanjay Dutt has been the biggest crowd-puller so far, but Dharamji... ek jhalak dekhne ko log dewaane the!”
Singh also highlighted Dharmendra’s humble nature amidst the adulation. “He was so humble that he would start talking with anyone and acknowledged his fans with an open heart.”
For Singh, the assignment was a personal milestone. “For me, it was a dream-come-true moment, as I am his die-hard fan. He is humble to the core. Itni duayen dete hain ki aap sharminda ho jaaye (He gives you so many blessings that you feel overwhelmed).”
He also shared a couple of anecdotes from his personal conversations with the veteran actor. “Dharam ji recalled, ‘Yaar aaya tha Ayodhya ke aagey Basti mein (I had come to a town near Ayodhya). Gaon wale mere liye taazi mangur machli le ke aagaye aur phir main kaha bana ke laao… (The villagers brought fresh catfish for me, and then I said, get it cooked and bring it…).’ With a smile on his face, he said some even brought country-made liquor (mahua), and he told them, ‘bring it on’.”
Singh concludes on an emotional note, “There won’t be a loving superstar like him again.”