During shoot of Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis with Agastya in Lucknow, fans kissed his chair and applied mud on forehead

During the shoot of upcoming film Ikkis in Lucknow, back in October 2023, actor Dharmendra witnessed a level of devotion that perfectly encapsulated his legendary status. The actor passed away on November 24. Dharmendra with director Sriram Raghavan during the shoot of Ikkis in Lucknow in 2023; (inset) with film's local line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky and (right) the poster of the upcoming film The actor, who plays Brigadier ML Khetrapal, father of protagonist PVC Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal (Agastya Nanda), filmed extensively in the city’s Qaiserbagh and Lalbagh localities. His outdoor schedule caused significant traffic jams as die-hard fans poured in to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky with Dharmendra during the shoot of Ikkis in Lucknow

Line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky, who handled the Lucknow schedule of Sriram Raghavan’s film, was astounded. “I have been in line-production for over two decades, but I have never in my life seen such a fan following,” he recalls. He goes on to describe the unique fan frenzy they witnessed. “I saw people, including elderly women, kissing the chair he was sitting on and picking up the mud from his footprints to apply it on their foreheads. From my work experience, actor Sanjay Dutt has been the biggest crowd-puller so far, but Dharamji... ek jhalak dekhne ko log dewaane the!”

Dharmendra during shoot of Ikkis in Lucknow

Singh also highlighted Dharmendra’s humble nature amidst the adulation. “He was so humble that he would start talking with anyone and acknowledged his fans with an open heart.” For Singh, the assignment was a personal milestone. “For me, it was a dream-come-true moment, as I am his die-hard fan. He is humble to the core. Itni duayen dete hain ki aap sharminda ho jaaye (He gives you so many blessings that you feel overwhelmed).”

Dharmendra with director Sriram Raghavan and team during the shoot of Ikkis in Lucknow in 2023