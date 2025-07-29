Eddie Murphy who voiced Donkey in Shrek is finally getting his own spin-off film; everything to know

Donkey is finally getting his time in the spotlight, sans ogre. Eddie Murphy just revealed that everyone's favourite foot-in-mouth sidekick from Shrek is getting his own movie. In an interview with ScreenRant while promoting his film The Pickup, Murphy said, “We're still doing Shrek...we're about two years into Shrek 5,” adding that he begins recording for the Donkey spinoff this September. The standalone film will be released three years from now. Eddie Murphy who voiced Donkey in Shrek

Following in the footsteps (paws?) of the successful Puss in Boots (2011) spinoffs, this Donkey-centric film promises a whole new adventure, this time focusing on his “dragon wife” and their six adorable “Dronkey” kids. “Donkey’s going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys,” Murphy shared, adding that the team has come up with a “funny story.”

The film will delve deeper into Donkey’s chaotic domestic life, building on his relationship with Dragon Elizabeth the Dragoness — first seen in Shrek as a fire-breathing villain turned unexpected lover. Fans have long speculated about the future of the Dronkeys, and this might be our first real glimpse into their wild family dynamic. Expect fire-breathing tantrums, donkey jokes, and a whole lot of heart.

Meanwhile, Shrek 5 is also underway and set to release on December 23, 2026. OG cast members Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz are back as Shrek and Fiona, and joining them is Zendaya, who will voice their teenage daughter Felicia. Between a royal teen ogre and a half-dragon family, the swamp is about to get very, very busy.