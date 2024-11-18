EDM sensation Zedd to bring his globally acclaimed Telos Tour to India

German EDM sensation Zedd will bring his globally acclaimed Telos Tour 2025 to India, with two powerhouse performances scheduled in Bengaluru on March 6th, 2025 at Manpho Convention Center and on March 7th, 2025 in Delhi-NCR at Huda Gymkhana, Sector 29. As Zedd is gearing up to perform in India after almost a decade, General On-Sale for the tour goes live starting November 20th, 2024 at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. Zedd to come to India

Zedd’s Telos Tour combines state-of-the-art visuals, intricate lighting and high-energy beats. With chart-topping hits like Clarity, Stay The Night, Spectrum and The Middle, Zedd has captivated global audiences with his signature sound and genre-blending production.

Speaking on the upcoming shows in India, Zedd stated, “The energy of the Indian crowd is truly one of a kind, and I’ve always felt an incredible connection with my fans here. These two shows promise to be filled with unforgettable moments and I can’t wait to share my music and passion with everyone. See you soon, India!”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Zedd to perform two mindblowing shows in India. His influence and contribution to the electronic music landscape is truly unmatched and we’re confident that his unique beats and infectious energy will leave fans wanting more. Our commitment is to create an unforgettable experience of work-renowned EDM talent to India and bringing an artist of Zedd’s calibre to our stage is a monumental step in that direction. We can’t wait to see the excitement he ignites on stage and to celebrate the magic of his incredible music together!”