Elton John shares pain of losing eyesight, missing moments with his kids: ‘This is a b*****d’

Legendary British singer Elton John has opened up about the emotional toll of losing his eyesight and the impact it’s had on his daily life, especially when it comes to watching his children grow. Last year, he shared on social media that a “severe eye infection” had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.” Elton John revealed last year he had lost vision in one of his eyes. (Reuters)

In an interview with The Times, the 78-year-old musician, who shares two sons—Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12—with his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, spoke candidly about his current condition. “I can’t see the telly,” he admitted, noting that he hadn’t “been able to see anything since last July.”

“I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here (pointing to his left eye). You say to yourself, just get on with it.,” he said.

Elton had previously spoken about how his vision problems had hindered his ability to work on new music, describing the feeling as being “stuck.” Despite these challenges, he recently completed a song titled Who Believes In Angels?, collaborating with American singer Brandi Carlile. The project also involved producer Andrew Watt and Elton's longtime creative partner Bernie Taupin.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Elton and Carlile hosted an evening of music and storytelling at the London Palladium last month. While his 2023 headline set at Glastonbury marked his final UK concert as part of the extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which concluded in Stockholm, Sweden, the legendary performer continues to find new meaning in his journey.

Reflecting on his transition from performing more than a hundred shows a year to focusing on fatherhood, Elton said, “I always said I wanted to die on stage. Now I want my gravestone to read: ‘He was a great dad.’ My career has been wonderful, but the kids are what matters.”

Looking back at everything he’s achieved, he expressed deep gratitude. “Here I am at 78, feeling better than I have ever been,” he said. Referring again to his eyes, he added: “This is a bastard, but we’ll get over it. There is a lot more to do.”