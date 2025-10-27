Emraan Hashmi finally opens up about his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘We knew it would go viral, but…’

In the show, Raghav Juyal — who plays an obsessive Emraan Hashmi fan — is seen crooning Kaho Na Kaho from Emraan’s 2004 hit Murder . The scene immediately caught the internet’s attention, with fans calling it a “perfect throwback” to the actor’s early 2000s charm.

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haq alongside Yami Gautam, has finally broken his silence on his much-talked-about cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood .

“I think it’s a lesson to be learnt..” During a recent press conference for Haq, Emraan addressed the viral moment and revealed that he had discussed it with Aryan Khan and the Red Chillies Entertainment team. “Kuch din pehle hi yeh conversation meri hui Aryan [Khan] aur Red Chillies team ke saath. Humein pata tha viral hoga, lekin is tarah se viral hoga, woh kabhi socha nahi tha. I think it’s a lesson to be learnt,” Emraan said with a smile.

He also took the opportunity to laugh about how his long-standing “serial kisser” image continues to follow him, albeit in a more lighthearted way. “I think iske pehle fans jo hain, woh naam leke pukarte the, ya phir… ek doosra image tha, ‘S’ se shuru hota hai. Main naam nahi loonga, nahi toh raat bhar yahi chalta rahega,” he joked, before adding, “Abhi woh dialogue ka zikr hota hai – so no complaints.”

The actor shared that it feels good to see fans celebrating his dialogues and performances rather than just his image. Known for his intense on-screen presence and memorable music tracks, Emraan said he appreciates that audiences are revisiting his work with a sense of nostalgia and fun.