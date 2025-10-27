Edit Profile
    Emraan Hashmi finally opens up about his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘We knew it would go viral, but…’

    Emraan Hashmi admitted that he didn’t expect his cameo to trend so widely, joking that he’s glad people are finally talking about his dialogues

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:43 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Emraan Hashmi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haq alongside Yami Gautam, has finally broken his silence on his much-talked-about cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood.

    Emraan Hashmi
    Emraan Hashmi

    About his cameo

    In the show, Raghav Juyal — who plays an obsessive Emraan Hashmi fan — is seen crooning Kaho Na Kaho from Emraan’s 2004 hit Murder. The scene immediately caught the internet’s attention, with fans calling it a “perfect throwback” to the actor’s early 2000s charm.

    “I think it’s a lesson to be learnt..”

    During a recent press conference for Haq, Emraan addressed the viral moment and revealed that he had discussed it with Aryan Khan and the Red Chillies Entertainment team. “Kuch din pehle hi yeh conversation meri hui Aryan [Khan] aur Red Chillies team ke saath. Humein pata tha viral hoga, lekin is tarah se viral hoga, woh kabhi socha nahi tha. I think it’s a lesson to be learnt,” Emraan said with a smile.

    He also took the opportunity to laugh about how his long-standing “serial kisser” image continues to follow him, albeit in a more lighthearted way. “I think iske pehle fans jo hain, woh naam leke pukarte the, ya phir… ek doosra image tha, ‘S’ se shuru hota hai. Main naam nahi loonga, nahi toh raat bhar yahi chalta rahega,” he joked, before adding, “Abhi woh dialogue ka zikr hota hai – so no complaints.”

    The actor shared that it feels good to see fans celebrating his dialogues and performances rather than just his image. Known for his intense on-screen presence and memorable music tracks, Emraan said he appreciates that audiences are revisiting his work with a sense of nostalgia and fun.

    About Haq

    Meanwhile, Emraan's upcoming film Haq — co-starring Yami Gautam — is a courtroom drama reportedly inspired by the Shah Bano case. The film’s teaser has already created a stir online for its hard-hitting premise. Haq is slated to hit theatres on November 7.

