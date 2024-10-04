Exclusive | Adnan Shaikh addresses online backlash for restricting wedding photos of his wife: Nazar lag jaati hai

Influencer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Adnan Shaikh tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha, on September 24. However, the couple quickly found themselves at the center of controversy as photos from their wedding went viral, but not for the right reasons. Adnan Shaikh and Ayesha

Shaikh faced backlash online for restricting paparazzi and guests from taking pictures of Ayesha to respect her privacy. In some images from the ceremony, the bride was seen wearing a face mask, which further fuelled thecriticism.

Addressing this, Shaikh exclusively tells us, "Main parde mai rakhna chahata tha ussey. I didn't want to use my wife as content on social media like others do. I wanted to keep my love life private, because I have seen nazar lag jaati hai, and nazar bahut buri cheez hai. I don't care about the trolling around it."

The situation escalated when Shaikh's sister, Iffat, filed an FIR against him, ccusing him of physically assaulting her and her father-in-law. Iffat also alleged that Ayesha, who is reportedly a Hindu, converted to Islam to marry Shaikh, claiming her original name was Riddhi Jadhav and that she previously worked as an air hostess for Indigo.

Shaikh clarifies, "Uske sasur ki demand thi ki unhe flat mile, maine vo nahi diya. Moreover, they wanted me to get married to my sister's husband's sister. However, I was in love with Ayesha and wanted to only get married to her. I refused and usse raha nahi gaya, isliye vo yeh sab cheezein karahi hai." He further elaborates, “My sister married a guy who I knew is not good for her. I explained this to her, but she didn't listen to me at that time. Because my sister was already a divorcee, they even took dowry, but I didn't agree on giving a flat to them.”

Shaikh reveals that he and his sister have been estranged for several years. “I didn't go to their wedding, and she wasn't invited to mine," he ends.