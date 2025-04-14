Menu Explore
Exclusive: Ahan Shetty to team up with Shaad Ali for his next film, shoot to begin on THIS date

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Apr 14, 2025 10:27 AM IST

We have exclusively learnt that Ahan Shetty is teaming up with director Shaad Ali for his next film; here's when the film will go on floors 

Actor Ahan Shetty made his Hindi film debut with the 2021 release Tadap. Four years post the film, the actor announced his second project, filmmaker JP Dutta’s Border 2 with actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Now, we have learnt that the actor has finalised his next film as well.

Shaad Ali and Ahan Shetty
Shaad Ali and Ahan Shetty

A source close to the development tells us that Ahan Shetty is teaming up with director Shaad Ali, who is known for helming the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli. “Ahan is collaborating with Shaad for his next film. The duo was recently spotted at the airport together as they headed to Delhi to work on some details for the film. It is going to be a love story and the search for the female lead opposite Ahan will start soon."

The source further adds, "While Ahan is currently busy with the shoot of Border 2, his film with Shaad is expected to go on floors next year, after Border 2 releases,” informing that further details of the film are being kept under wraps for now.

Shaad is known for directing films like Saathiya (2002), Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), with his last directorial being the 2022 release Mister Mummy starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

