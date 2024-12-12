Menu Explore
Exclusive: Akshay Kumar suffers an eye injury on the sets of Housefull 5

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 12, 2024 02:53 PM IST

HT City has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar got hurt in the eye while performing a stunt on the sets of Housefull 5, however, the actor is doing well

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for Housefull 5 in Mumbai, suffered from a mishap while performing a stunt for the film. We have exclusively learnt that the actor has been hurt in the eye in the accident.

Akshay Kumar suffers an eye injury on the sets of Housefull 5(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Akshay Kumar suffers an eye injury on the sets of Housefull 5(Photo: Yogen Shah)

An insider source reveals to us, “An object came flying in Akshay's eye while he was doing a stunt. An ophthalmologist was called on the set immediately, who bandaged the eye and asked him to take some rest, while the shoot resumed with the other actors. However, even with the injury, Akshay is determined to join the shoot back soon because the film is in final stages of shoot, and he doesn't want it to get delayed.”

Housefull 5 features an ensemble cast including the franchise constants Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh, along with the return of Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. The new additions in the cast include Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh and Soundarya Sharma.

The film went on floors earlier this year in Europe. The cast filmed on a cruise ship for 40 days, sailing from Newcastle to Spain, Normandy, Honfleur, and back to Plymouth. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

