Exclusive | Amit Sial to play Sugriv in Nitesh Tiwari's magnus opus Ramayana

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari has announced his mega-budgeted dream project Ramayana, it has been a talking point for its stellar cast and stunning VFX. In the recent development, HT has exclusively learned that actor Amit Sial has joined the cast and will be seen portraying the role of Sugriv. Amit Sial joins the ensemble cast pf Ramayana

Sugriv is a Hindu mythological character and the younger brother to Bali. The monkey king helped Lord Rama in rescuing Sita from the demon king Ravana.

Also Read | The Hunt actor Amit Sial on learning Tamil: 'Thank God, I could pull it off' | Exclusive

A close source to the project reveals, "Amit has shot a few portions of the film and he will be seen playing a Hindu epic mythological character Sugriv. The actor and the director Nitesh will be working on his appearance to have authenticity to his narrative."

"Amit is nearly at the completion of hi spart in the first edition of the film," the source adds. When contacted Amit for an official confirmation, he remained unavailable for the comment.

Amit was last seen in Raid 2, playing the role of Lallan Sudheer for which he garnered much appreciation