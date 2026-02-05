Exclusive | Anurag Kashyap finally breaks silence on being named in the Epstein files: Never been to Beijing in my life

The Epstein Files have created quite a flutter across the world. Multiple high-profile names have been found in the files consisting of documents, pictures and videos detailing the criminal activities of convicted sex offender, late Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, tech tycoon Bill Gates, after his name surfaced, has had to clarify in a new interview that he ‘regrets’ all contact he had with him. Anurag Kashyap

One more name allegedly doing the rounds (in unverified documents), is that of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The mail refers to him as the ‘Bollywood guy’ and ‘a Famous Bollywood director’, who had come on board for an event connected to Epstein, set to be held in Beijing in 2017.

However, when we reach out to Anurag, he denies any connection at all. He tells HT City exclusively, “I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!”

He goes on to add that the nature of the documents itself isn’t convincing, “It’s some random email, that’s self explanatory . The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”

This puts a stop to all the speculations doing the rounds about the Gangs of Wasseypur director, who has had a global footprint with his films being regulars at international festivals.