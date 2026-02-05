‘Be a Deepak Mohammad, not Deepak Chopra’: Richa Chadha slams Deepak Chopra as he breaks silence on Epstein files

After an email allegedly detailing communication between Chopra and Epstein in which he said, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real,” was widely shared online, the author released a statement addressing it. “I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms. I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The latest release of documents from the Epstein files had named Indian-American author Deepak Chopra. Emails allegedly showing communication between the author and American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released. The author released a statement after being called out by many, and actor Richa Chadha slammed him for his response. (Also Read: Chinmayi Sripaada wonders how many powerful Indians will be named in Epstein files after Deepak Chopra )

He also added, “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time. My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.” Richa re-shared his post on X and called him out, writing, “If life makes you a Deepak, be a Mohammad, not Chopra. (vomit emojis).” She also re-shared a post of an X user claiming Chopra had asked her to meet him at night when she was only 16.

For the unversed, the Epstein files are 6 million pages of documents, images and videos detailing the criminal activities of Epstein and several public figures.

What does ‘be a Mohammed, not Chopra’ mean? Richa is referring to an incident that took place in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. A gym owner and bodybuilder named Deepak Kumar stood up against a mob claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal, who were the harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper. The mob were asking the shopkeeper to change the name of his shop, Baba School Dress, claiming that it would “cause confusion” with Siddhbali Baba, a famous Hanuman temple.

A video of Deepak confronting the mob and protecting the shopkeeper has gone viral. When a man from the group asked him what his name was, expressly to know his identity, Deepak Kumar replied, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” Police have since registered three cases, news agency PTI reported on Monday, including an FIR on Deepak for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening violence.

Last seen in Fukrey 3 and Heeramandi, Richa will soon star in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and a Silk Smitha biopic.