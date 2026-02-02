Muslim man's shop, a Bajrang Dal mob, and a 'Mohammad Deepak': Story of three FIRs in Uttarakhand

“My name? Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai!” said a Hindu man, as he stood with an elderly Muslim shopkeeper who was being bullied by a mob claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal, a Hindutva organisation, in Kotdwar town of Uttarakhand. Deepak Kumar, 46, is a gym owner and bodybuilder in Kotdwar, Pauri Garehwal, Uttarakhand. (Photo: Insta/@deepakakkikumar)

That was last week. The episode spiralled both online and at Deepak Kumar's door.

He now finds himself accused in one of three FIRs, while those threatening him also face police action.

The issue has gained national and political limelight, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailing Deepak for his brave act and defiance of communal elements.

Deepak has said he used prefixed ‘Mohammad’ to his name in a moment of solidarity. “I wanted to show them we are all one,” he said.

It began when the Bajrang Dal men demanded that the Muslim man change the name of his establishment, ‘Baba School Dress’. They said the name could “cause confusion” with Siddhbali Baba, a famous Hanuman temple in Kotdwar, police said.

Deepak Kumar, 46, who runs a gym in the area, was at a friend's shop when he saw the mob threatening the 70-year-old man sitting at the shop, Wakeel Ahmed. Police said the name of the owner is Mohammad Shoaib.

A video gone viral since shows Deepak Kumar confronting the mob and asking why others could use ‘baba’ but not the Muslim man. “The shop is 30 years old; will you change the name?” he is seen asking them.

When a man from the group asks him what his name is, seeking expressly to know his identity, Deepak Kumar replies, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” It was meant to fuse his Hindu identity with that of fellow Muslims to convey his idea of India, he later said in a video on Instagram.

The confrontation stretched onto the road, and subsided for then. In the days since, Deepak have faced threats and groups have gathered at his doorstep, raising communal slogans against him. With police present, he sought to confront the men, holding his ground.