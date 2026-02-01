‘We need more Deepak’: Rahul Gandhi on U'khand man who confronted mob bullying Muslim man

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came out in support of Deepak Kumar, a gym owner, who stood against a mob bullying a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand. Deepak Kumar confronted a mob harrasing muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand (Instagram)

Lauding Kumar, a resident of Kotdwar, Rahul Gandhi called him a 'hero', saying he is a “living symbol” in a market "full of hate."

The remark of the Congress leader comes after Deepak confronted a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Wakeel Ahmed, on January 26.

Taking to his X account, Gandhi wrote on X:"Deepak from Uttarakhand is a hero in India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity - for that Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are conspiring every day to trample underfoot."

Calling Deepak “a symbol of love”, Gandhi lashed out at the “Sangh Parivar” claiming it is “deliberately poisoning the country's economy and society, so that India remains divided and few people continue to rule.”

Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand's BJP government is siding with anti-social forces that are spreading fear and harassing ordinary citizens.

Calling out the atmosphere of the state, Gandhi wrote that no country can move forward in hate, fear and anarchy.

He also highlighted the need for more people like Deepak who do not bend out of fear and stand firmly with the Constitution of India. He affirmed solidarity with Deepak and urged him not be afraid.

What happened in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar 46-year-old Deepak Kumar was at a friend's shop on January 26 when he encountered a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Wakeel Ahmed.

The mob was reportedly forcing Ahmed to drop the word ‘baba’ from the name of his shop‘, Baba School Dress, insisting that the word can only be used for Hindu religious men.

Deepak confronted the mob and asked why others could use ‘baba’ but not Ahmed. When a man from the group asked his name, Deepak Kumar replied, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

The phrase quickly went viral across social media platforms, but it also led to Deepak being threatened.

Following the incident, Deepak also released a clarification saying, “I am not a Hindu, I am not a Musim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being.”

In his video, Deepak highlighted the need for love and affection, instead of hatred, and said that while there is no stop to spreading hatred, spreading love is a “very big thing.”

A mob also gathered outside Deepak's home to threaten him, and the police had to intervene.