 EXCLUSIVE| Bhushan Kumar denies Fawad Khan's cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
EXCLUSIVE| Bhushan Kumar denies Fawad Khan's cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

ByRishabh Suri
Jul 16, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Actor Fawad Khan is not going to have a cameo in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Sorry Fawad Khan fans, the rumours are not true. The internet was abuzz since Tuesday morning about him making a special appearance in the upcoming Hindi film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

However, HT City reached out for a word from the makers, and they have denied it. Producer Bhushan Kumar told us, “No, this piece of news is false totally.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, apart from Vidya Balan and an unconfirmed appearance by actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. Fawad meanwhile is rumoured to be making his comeback to Hindi films with an upcoming rom-com co-starring Vaani Kapoor. However, an announcement is yet to be made officially. His last Hindi film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

 

EXCLUSIVE| Bhushan Kumar denies Fawad Khan's cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On