Fawad Khan says he is eager to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Everyone has been recommending it'

Fawad Khan responded, "Maine nahi dekhi hai abhi, aur mai dekhna chahta hu, Netflix pe aagai hai lekin muje dekhne ka mauka nai mila, and everyone has been recommending (I haven't seen it yet, but I want to. It's on Netflix now, but I haven't had the chance to watch it. Everyone has been recommending it)."

Fawad's Bollywood comeback

Fawad Khan made his debut in Bollywood with Shashanka Ghosh's Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2014. He was next seen in Shakun Batra's Kapoor And Sons with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah. After the ban on Pakistani artists in India post the 2016 Uri attack, Fawad stopped appearing in Bollywood films.

Fawad, whose new series Barzakh will be released on Zee5 soon, is reportedly all set to make a comeback in Bollywood nearly eight years after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

He will be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor in a new movie, as per reports. While details of this project are being kept confidential, the producers plan to announce the project just before the filming schedule begins in the UK, as per reports, and Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project.