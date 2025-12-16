Exclusive| Bigg Boss 19 controversy: Stylist Riddhima Sharma speaks out over allegedly unpaid dues, unreturned outfits

Stylist Riddhima Sharma has found herself at the centre of a bitter controversy after her social media reel, which called out Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal to clear unpaid dues and return expensive outfits lent for the show, went viral. Stylist Riddhima Sharma

Speaking exclusively, Sharma detailed the difficult situation, stating she was unprepared for such reaction and trolling. “It was very difficult for me as I have never been into such a situation, especially with someone who is on national television. When you work with celebrities, you never expect such situations to crop up, but I guess I needed a reality check, and I got one,” Sharma shares. The situation quickly escalated when she faced online harassment. “So many fan pages just started trolling me. I mean, c’mon, we all live in a free country, and there is always another side of the story other than your favourite celebrity’s.”

Sharma reveals that the initial association was promising, with her styling and outfits for Tanya Mittal receiving praise on the show. Tanya’s brother, Amrutesh, was the primary point of contact for the deal. The issue started when she was asked to join them for the finale, but to cover her own expenses. “For me, it was such an opportunity when my styling and her outfits were praised on the show. They wanted me to join them for the finale but on my own, which of course I couldn't, as last-moment flights are way too expensive for any young professional. Agar aapko itni need thhi stylist ki toh aap mujhe bula sakte thhe like others did. They constantly asked me for outfits, even the blue lehenga she wore the next day of the finale was sourced by me.”

The matter turned sour when Sharma asked for the return of prior outfits and the clearing of dues before agreeing to source more outfits. “When Tanya picked two more sarees for an ad shoot that I was asked by her team member to get them sourced and delivered, I was like, 'Please clear my dues and send back the old outfits as the brands want them back.' Those brands were calling me constantly, so I had to ask them,” she explains.

The situation reached its breaking point over the delay. “As that saree delivery got delayed due to unforeseen reasons, it was this girl from her team who said, ‘Sarees nahi ayi toh payments bhi nahi ayengi’—who talks like this? It hit me hard that itni mehnat ki and I was rooting for her through out the journey, and then this is how I was treated.”

Further adding to her distress was another statement from the celebrity, “Also, when someone in paps asked her about her styling, Tanya on camera said, ‘Mujhe nahi pata tailor hai ya stylist hain?’. I also asked her manager why she said so about me, but he had no answer. Though Amrutesh had been really supportive of my craft, in this, he also couldn't do much.”

As for the current status, Sharma remains in contact with Tanya Mittal’s team and is hopeful for a final resolution. “Tanya’s manager is in touch, and I have been paid 50k, with payment for three looks (including one for Amrutesh on grand finale of Bigg Boss 19) still pending along with 20 outfits to be returned. They promised to sort this as soon as possible. I am hopeful it is done so I can move forward. For now, I want to focus on my other projects with actors Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manara Chopra, and others, along with music videos. I want to move on and try not to cross paths with Tanya’s team.”