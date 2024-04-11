Exclusive! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar can't wait to make new Eid memories with son Zehaan

It’s actor-couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s first Eid with son Zehaan and the parents are super excited. Khan shares, “As Muslims, we don’t have too many festivals, but we have two which mean the world to us. Ramzan Eid is extra special as it comes after one month of being steadfast and disciplined, trying to be good and undo all the wrong that you have done throughout the year. There’s a lot of brotherhood, charity and community building involved. It’s all about good memories and each year, we just increase the bag of emotional memories.” Her husband resonates with the emotion and adds, “Eid has always been special for me as the morning of every Eid brings back the memories of all the ones gone by.” Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on first Ramzan Eid with son Zehaan

Having Zehaan around has made the day even more exciting for the couple. Khan says, “Every year, my mother used to wake me up to do namaaz and have sheer khurma. Now I can’t wait to do those things with Zehaan. Even Zaid keeps asking when will he get to take Zehaan for Eid’s namaaz to the masjid, holding his little finger.”

But does having their baby also add a sense of responsibility? Darbar quips, “Honestly, Gauahar is not letting me have any responsibility of Zehaan.” A stumped Khan interjects, “That doesn’t sound too good.” Jokes apart, Darbar adds, “I have always been like a father to all my siblings and cousins since childhood. Thus, it hasn’t been that big of a change.” Yet, Khan does point out one difference in her husband post Zehaan’s birth. She says, “Zaid isn’t too expressive with others, but I see Zehaan bring out the child in him. He is very expressive with Zehaan.”

Khan points out how Eid and Ramzan is all about being disciplined, steadfast and a good human being. It promotes being helpful, charitable and it grounds you as a reminder that you are a human being. “I want Zehaan to feel that if he has one piece of bread, he can share that too. It should not be about how much I can have for myself,” she says, leaving her husband in awe. “Isse acha explain koi nahi kar sakta,” Darbar asserts.

The new parents share how having their own family changes the meaning of celebrations and festivals. “You have someone who is the crux of your entire life. It’s not a ‘I’ anymore, it becomes a ‘we’. Earlier it used to be ‘main kya pehen rahi hun’, now it’s ‘Zaid aur main kya khareed rahe hain, bachche ke liye kya le rahe hain’. It all starts and ends here.” Darbar adds, “Even if these changes are happening, I don’t realise that. I just go with the flow. Mujhe 10 bhi bachche ho gaye na, mujhe aisi hi feeling hogi jaisi abhi hai I feel.”