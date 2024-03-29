Gauahar Khan: If there was any place to reveal who Zehaan is, it was in front of the Kaaba

Actor-couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had a holy Ramadan celebration as they recently went for Umrah for the first time with their son Zehaan. While there, they also unveiled Zehaan’s face to the world. Talking about it, Khan says, “Zaid and I didn’t plan this. Right before we took our flight, we just said that this is the place where we would feel extremely safe and spiritual to be able to share our child with the world.” Gauahar Khan on showing son Zehaan's face

However, the protective mother insists that she doesn’t want his son to be in the public spotlight. “It doesn’t mean that now, he is out there for the public to take whenever they want to. We just wanted to share our joy and introduce Zehaan. If there was any place in the world where Zaid and I both felt that yes, this is where we want to reveal who Zehaan is, that was in front of the Kaaba,” she asserts.

Going for Umrah as a parent was a completely different feeling for the 40-year-old. She shares, “We reached Medina at Iftar time. As we were proceeding towards the masjid, Zehaan was flapping his arms. It was so surreal and beautiful. It felt meant to be. I felt so blessed stepping into this holy land with my child. I was only crying and howling out of gratitude that God blessed me to be a mother. It was an amazing moment.”

Khan had gone to Umrah before with family too, but having Zehaan there added a sense of responsibility. She says, “I was on a superwoman mode and my husband was on a superman mode. We were both like a team.” The actor insists that going for Umrah gives her a clarity like nothing else. “I just felt like a gunehgar there asking for forgiveness and thanking God for every single blessing that I have. When you reach this land, it just hits you that no matter how spiritual you think you are, you do take it for granted that someone is up there looking over you and taking care. There, you sit back and realise how lucky you are and how small you are in the scheme of things,” she ends.