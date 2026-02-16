Exclusive | Here's the truth behind Rajkummar Rao's latest look which is going viral, leaving fans worried

Rajkummar Rao’s latest pics have left his fans worried. Spotted at an event on Sunday, he seemed to have gained weight, apart from a different hairline. While speculations continue to rage on, we probed into it and found out that there is no cause for worry. Rajkummar Rao

A source close to the actor tells HT City exclusively his health remains fine, “Rajkummar gained a lot of weight for his next biopic Nikam, where he had to play a character much older to him in age. He was very happy with the final results, and the shoot recently wrapped up.”

The reason for his confusing real-life look is because he is now working on transforming for his next film, which is the much-awaited biopic on ex-cricketer Sourav Ganguly. “This is the transition phase because now Raj has started shedding all those kilograms and preparing for his next biopic on Ganguly. He didn’t want to use prosthetics as he felt it’s better if it can be achieved through working hard on himself. He has done it in the past too, be it Bose where he gained 13 kgs and went half bald, or Trapped where he lost 7 kgs in 18 days,” we further learn.