EXCLUSIVE| How Flipperachi’s FA9LA sparked Akshaye Khanna’s iconic scene in Dhurandhar and won Ranveer Singh’s approval

Long before Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar turned it into a full-blown cultural moment, atleast in India, Bahrain-based rapper Hussam Aseem aKa Flipperachi had already tasted virality with the song FA9LA. "The song went viral when it came out in 2024, especially in Sri Lanka, so I know that people find it easy to vibe with it and was expecting it to have a moment when the movie came out," he tells us.

But nothing prepared him for what happened once the Arabic–hip hop banger was picturised on Akshaye Khanna in a scene that instantly rewired audience reactions and set off the kind of meme-to-reel explosion that only Indian internet culture can engineer. “I’m overwhelmed and grateful for all the love Fa9la has been getting everywhere, but specifically in India. It’s another level when people vibe to your song at this scale,” he says.

For Flipperachi, the Bollywood connection unfolded quickly. His team was approached by the Dhurandhar makers, who were certain the track’s energy belonged in the film. “From that point the details were worked out and things moved along quickly. The placement of the song and the scene it was in was very powerful, and it was perfectly orchestrated by everyone involved,” he recalls.

The first time he watched the song play over Akshaye Khanna’s menacing entry, he knew something had clicked. “Seeing the scene for the first time was surreal. He’s a legend, and it could not have worked out more perfectly. The response it’s getting is on another level!” he says, laughing as he remembers scrolling through Instagram to find Ranveer Singh sharing the clip with the track blasting alongside. "One of my favorite moments was opening Instagram to see Ranveer Singh’s post with scene and the song," he adds.