EXCLUSIVE| How Flipperachi’s FA9LA sparked Akshaye Khanna’s iconic scene in Dhurandhar and won Ranveer Singh’s approval
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi talks about FA9LA’s viral rise after Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene and why this could be a breakthrough for Arabic music
Long before Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar turned it into a full-blown cultural moment, atleast in India, Bahrain-based rapper Hussam Aseem aKa Flipperachi had already tasted virality with the song FA9LA. "The song went viral when it came out in 2024, especially in Sri Lanka, so I know that people find it easy to vibe with it and was expecting it to have a moment when the movie came out," he tells us.
But nothing prepared him for what happened once the Arabic–hip hop banger was picturised on Akshaye Khanna in a scene that instantly rewired audience reactions and set off the kind of meme-to-reel explosion that only Indian internet culture can engineer. “I’m overwhelmed and grateful for all the love Fa9la has been getting everywhere, but specifically in India. It’s another level when people vibe to your song at this scale,” he says.
For Flipperachi, the Bollywood connection unfolded quickly. His team was approached by the Dhurandhar makers, who were certain the track’s energy belonged in the film. “From that point the details were worked out and things moved along quickly. The placement of the song and the scene it was in was very powerful, and it was perfectly orchestrated by everyone involved,” he recalls.
The first time he watched the song play over Akshaye Khanna’s menacing entry, he knew something had clicked. “Seeing the scene for the first time was surreal. He’s a legend, and it could not have worked out more perfectly. The response it’s getting is on another level!” he says, laughing as he remembers scrolling through Instagram to find Ranveer Singh sharing the clip with the track blasting alongside. "One of my favorite moments was opening Instagram to see Ranveer Singh’s post with scene and the song," he adds.
FA9LA’s sonic DNA — a fusion of Arabic rap, hip-hop and regional influences — has been widely credited for its cross-border appeal. But even he didn’t anticipate the way Indian audiences would embrace it. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it to blow up to this extent, especially given that it’s Arabic. [But] DJ Outlaw’s production brought together Indian, Khaleeji and hip hop music in a powerful union. That helped me write and perform in a way that would resonate with anybody, regardless of whether they can understand the lyrics,” he says.
Beyond the sudden fame, he’s aware of what this moment means for Khaleeji rap. “Moments like these open doors for entire scenes and genres to be introduced to new parts of the world, and I think this moment is a turning point in Arabic music,” he says.
And with his fanbase in India growing by the day, Flipperachi hints that this may just be the beginning. “My team is working on multiple performance and collaboration projects. I’m very excited to perform live in India soon,” he concludes.