Akshaye Khanna improvised his viral entry dance to Fa9La in Dhurandhar? His co-star Danish Pandor reveals it all

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has everyone obsessed with his viral dancing entry to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in Dhurnadhar. Now, in an interview with Filmygyan, Akshaye’s co-star and on-screen brother, Danish Pandor, has opened up about how he improvised that dance, confirming that it wasn’t part of the script. Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar co-star reveals everyone was stunned with the actor's improvisation in the movie.

Akshaye Khanna's improvisation left everyone stunned

Danish recalled how Akshaye improvised his entry scene on the song and said, “We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya sir said, ‘Do whatever you like.’”

He added, “Then there’s a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There’s no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific.”

The dance sequence in question is Akshaye’s entry scene to the hip-hop track Fa9la, performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. It shows Akshaye’s Rehman Dakait meeting his Balochi people for a deal with ISIS. As soon as the clip went viral, the makers released the full song from the film. Danish essays the role of Akshaye’s cousin in the film, Uzair Baloach.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Indian spy Hamza, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences announced their verdict by showering love on it. With positive word of mouth, the film has grossed ₹160 crore in its opening weekend, as per the makers, and continues to cast its spell.