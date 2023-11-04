EXCLUSIVE: I feel more responsible now, says Ali Mercchant on wedding with Andleeb Zaidi

Actor Ali Merchant and model Andleeb Zaidi tied the knot on November 2, in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow, as he shared an Instagram post with their wedding pictures and wrote, “Happily ever after starts now.” “Feeling is very beautiful, it is overwhelming. I feel much more responsible. She also feels amazing because we have been dating since a year now. It was a lot of long distance, because she lives in Lucknow and was working in Hyderabad. But now, she will be moving her entire base to Mumbai,” shares Mercchant. Ali Merchant third wedding with Andleeb Zaidi

Talking about his wedding functions, the 38-year-old tells us, “We did a nice, beautiful, nikaah and reception over here in Lucknow, with a few close friends and family and members. Everyone travelled with me from Mumbai, and she also had her family and friends here,” adding, “Ab Lucknow hogaya hai, now I am going back to Bombay, and there I will host a reception on November 15, where I will call my other industry friends here.”

“Andleeb has put a lot of change in me. She is very kind, generous, and a very strong woman. She always guides me in the right manner. With her, I understand what boundaries and priorities are, and what kind of efforts a person needs,” says the actor, appreciating his wife, adding, “Bahut saari aisi cheezein jo meri dictionary mai nahi thi. Meri debut film bhi arahi hai, so everything is happening very nicely and smoothly at the right time.”

This is Mercchant’s third wedding after his first two with Sara Khan and Anam Merchant. Addressing the negative public attention that would come along with the good news, he says, “I feel that at the end mujhe apni khushi ke baare mai sochna hai. I have the right to be happy in life. Whenever people say ki ‘arey yaar third marriage’, I am like, ‘Yaar, do you want me to commit suicide or do you want me to be happy?’ It can only be either of those two. I decide to take a happy route, it is always a good call and you should think about yourself. I wanted to have a happy married life. I am going to manage all the negative public attention quite smoothly. Pyaar kia toh darna kya. It is the most beautiful thing to be in love.”

