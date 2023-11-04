close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / EXCLUSIVE: I feel more responsible now, says Ali Mercchant on wedding with Andleeb Zaidi

EXCLUSIVE: I feel more responsible now, says Ali Mercchant on wedding with Andleeb Zaidi

ByNavya Kharbanda
Nov 04, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Actor Ali Merchant talks about tying the knot with beau Andleeb Zaidi in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow.

Actor Ali Merchant and model Andleeb Zaidi tied the knot on November 2, in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow, as he shared an Instagram post with their wedding pictures and wrote, “Happily ever after starts now.” “Feeling is very beautiful, it is overwhelming. I feel much more responsible. She also feels amazing because we have been dating since a year now. It was a lot of long distance, because she lives in Lucknow and was working in Hyderabad. But now, she will be moving her entire base to Mumbai,” shares Mercchant.

Ali Merchant third wedding with Andleeb Zaidi
Ali Merchant third wedding with Andleeb Zaidi

Talking about his wedding functions, the 38-year-old tells us, “We did a nice, beautiful, nikaah and reception over here in Lucknow, with a few close friends and family and members. Everyone travelled with me from Mumbai, and she also had her family and friends here,” adding, “Ab Lucknow hogaya hai, now I am going back to Bombay, and there I will host a reception on November 15, where I will call my other industry friends here.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Andleeb has put a lot of change in me. She is very kind, generous, and a very strong woman. She always guides me in the right manner. With her, I understand what boundaries and priorities are, and what kind of efforts a person needs,” says the actor, appreciating his wife, adding, “Bahut saari aisi cheezein jo meri dictionary mai nahi thi. Meri debut film bhi arahi hai, so everything is happening very nicely and smoothly at the right time.”

This is Mercchant’s third wedding after his first two with Sara Khan and Anam Merchant. Addressing the negative public attention that would come along with the good news, he says, “I feel that at the end mujhe apni khushi ke baare mai sochna hai. I have the right to be happy in life. Whenever people say ki ‘arey yaar third marriage’, I am like, ‘Yaar, do you want me to commit suicide or do you want me to be happy?’ It can only be either of those two. I decide to take a happy route, it is always a good call and you should think about yourself. I wanted to have a happy married life. I am going to manage all the negative public attention quite smoothly. Pyaar kia toh darna kya. It is the most beautiful thing to be in love.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out