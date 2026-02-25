Exclusive | Is Karan Kundrra's tattoo of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's face real? Here's the truth to it

While several fans showered love on their favourite 'TejRan', some fans also shared doubt on it, wondering if it is an AI generated films.

Several pictures of actor Karan Kundrra have gone viral ever since he flashed the tattoo on his chest at an event on Wednesday. The tattoo was not an ordinary one, but the face of his ladylove, actor Tejasswi Prakash . As soon as the pictures and videos went viral, fans were curious to know if the tattoo was a permanent ink.

For curiosity's sake, we got in touch with Karan to find out the truth and the reason behind getting the tattoo is so wholesome.

Karan tells us, "It's so sweet how fans are reacting to the tattoo. It is a tattoo of Tejasswi's face but it is not a permanent one. It is actually for promotion of Tejasswi's debut OTT show Psycho Saiyaan. This is me showing support for her. The event was actually the launch of the show and the character in the show gets a tattoo of her face. Hence, I put it on. But its not a real tattoo."

Showing support for Tejasswi is of prime importance for Karan, as he says, "Ofcourse I have to support her in every way and the show is so interesting that being part of its promotion is the best way to show support"