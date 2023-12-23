Exclusive: Muskan Bamne quits Anupamaa after three years, says she didn't want to play a mother at such a young age

Muskan Bamne, who is seen playing the role of Paakhi in Anupamaa, has quit the show after three years. Exclusively sharing the news with us, the actor says, "Yes, I am no longer part of it. I just got the confirmation from the makers." Muskan Bamne was part of the show Anupamaa for last three years

When asked about the reason, Bamne shares, "It was not working out for me. The makers are introducing a track, in which I am supposed to play the role of a mother. They want to show my baby, which would be born through IVF. But I didn't want to do it as I am too young for this. So we decided not to part ways," shares the 24-year old Bamne, who has no negative feelings about it.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

She adds, "I just want to explore a lot more. Also, it usually happens that if you agree to do a role like this (of a mother), the possibility of getting similar characters later in your career increases. So I did not want to take the risk."

While the feeling of sadness creeps in as she thinks of leaving the cast, with whom she has worked day and night for so many years, the actor is hopeful for a brighter career ahead. "I was part of the show for three years and I am thankful for this opportunity because it's because of this role that I became a household name. I got to learn a lot on the set and become a better performer," she shares, and goes on, "And now I am hoping to get another good project to be a part of."

Though there is nothing finalised yet, Bamne wants to sign nothing less than a lead role for her next project. "I am looking for a lead role only because I don't want to let the name and fame I have earned in last three years go waste. Maine ye sab jo achieve kara hai use neeche nahi jaane dena chaahti. I want to utilise this and do a role where I can continue to show my potential as an actor. And for that, I am open to work on OTT, films as well as TV. Whatever gives a boost to my career, I am up for it," she tells us.

Paakhi's character was a teenage school going girl when it was introduced. But as the story progressed, she got married and is about to become a mother. The conversation around Bamne leaving Anupamaa started after the show took a leap.