Amid months of speculation surrounding No Entry 2, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the much-awaited sequel is very much on track, even as the project continues to navigate scheduling challenges and reports of cast reshuffles. Exclusive | No Entry 2 is on track, confirms Anees Bazmee

Speaking to HT City, Bazmee refrained from revealing too many details about the film but firmly dismissed any doubts about its future. When asked whether the sequel was still happening, he says, “100 percent the film is happening.”

Addressing the delay that has fuelled rumours around the project, Bazmee suggested that the hold-up is more a matter of timing than anything else. “Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai. Main maanta hoon ki kundli hoti hai. Kabhi koi film jaldi ban jaati hai, kabhi der se banti hai. Lekin Inshallah, hum sabki koshish hai ki yeh film bane.”

Expressing his confidence in the script, he believes that No Entry is one the strongest screenplays he has written. “Maine is film ko bahut pyaar se likha hai. Yeh meri best-written films mein se ek hai. Thoda waqt lagg raha hai par film zaroora aa bann rahi hai.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the project over the past several months, Bazmee concludes that the excitement among those associated with the film remains intact. “Jo bhi log is film se jude hue hain, sab bahut excited hain. Aur log is film ko bahut pasand karenge,” he ends.

The back and forth surrounding No Entry 2

No Entry 2 has remained in the news for its constantly evolving cast lineup. While producer Boney Kapoor initially announced a fresh ensemble led by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, the project has since been hit by reports of scheduling conflicts and casting changes. Diljit eventually exited the film, with Kapoor later stating that the decision was amicable and driven by date issues. More recently, reports suggested that Varun too might no longer be part of the project, although the makers maintained that discussions were ongoing. Amid the uncertainty, speculation also linked actors such as Shahid Kapoor to the sequel, though no official announcement was made.