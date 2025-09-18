Exclusive | Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's OG movie receives U/A censor certificate, trailer to be out on Sep 20

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to be back on screen post the debacle of Hari Hara Veer Mallu. The film is currently in the news for it high ticket pricing and massive advance booking. Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday permitting not just a hike in ticket prices for the film in the state for the first ten days of release, but also to hold a benefit show for which tickets are priced at a whopping ₹1000.

HT has exclusively learned a development regarding the much awaited They Call Him OG movie.

A close source to the actor and project revealed, “The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. ” “The makers of the film plan to release the trailer of the film on September 20, 2025,” the source added.

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others. Pawan plays the titular role in the film, a gangster named Ojas Gambheera. The music was composed by Thaman S.