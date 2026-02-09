Exclusive | Prakash Raj breaks silence on rumors that he has quit Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit has already seen a casting change once- when Deepika Padukone was replaced by Triptii Dimri as Prabhas’ leading lady. And speculation was again rife on Sunday that actor Prakash Raj too has walked out, after creative differences with the director. Prakash Raj, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Also read: Prakash Raj walks out of Spirit after an argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Report

Reports claimed that an argument arose after Prakash wasn’t happy with the execution of a particular scene and the script, while the shoot was underway. However, when HT City reaches out to Prakash, he dismisses all speculation and tells us, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it,” further confirming he is a part of the film. The sound story of Spirit, released in October last year by the team on social media, had also featured Prakash’s voiceover.

Spirit is touted to be among the biggest upcoming films, marking the first collaboration between Sandeep and Prabhas. The first look was released in December last year and generated massive buzz. Vivek Oberoi too is a part of the cast.