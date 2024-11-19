EXCLUSIVE| Shekhar Ravjiani: Losing my voice was by far the most traumatic experience of my life

Composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani, one-half of the popular composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, took to social media to reveal his battle with a health condition that caused him to lose his voice two years ago due to left vocal cord paresis. Shekhar Ravjiani on losing his voice two years ago

Speaking to us about the “difficult phase”, Shekhar says, “Losing my voice was by far the most traumatic experience of my life. Even contemplating a life where I might not be able to sing was the most frightening thought. It was extremely hard to stay positive when something so precious was being taken away from me. I suddenly had no voice and just air coming out instead. The phase was deeply shocking and disturbing. Even today, I shudder when I think about it.”

The phase, besides having physical repercussions till now, also affected his mental health. “A situation like what I went through can pull you quite quickly into a very dark place. I remember feeling extremely low and despondent at times. It was hard to see any light at the end of that tunnel. I had to put up a strong front at home just to make sure that my family didn’t feel my pain and continued my work at the studio and pushed myself much harder at concerts. Mentally, I was a bit disturbed. But I avoided expressing or talking about it,” Shekhar says.

The musician also posted a photo of the Hanuman Chalisa with his post. Ask what, other than spirituality, helped him recover, and he says, “All the credit for my recovery goes to Dr Erin Walsh, who I refer to as my angel. She was unwavering in her commitment to making sure I overcame this setback and had absolute belief that I would be able to work on my voice and restore it.

She stood strong even as I faltered and helped me keep my spirits up. My beautiful family also stood by me, as my strength.”

Was there a specific treatment that helped? “Vocal exercises curated by Dr Erin helped me to get my voice back. And one huge learning was that a vocal warm up is extremely important before getting on stage. Otherwise, you can cause a great harm to your voice,” he ends.