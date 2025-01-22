Exclusive| Suresh Mukund on choreographing concerts for 50 Cent in LA: It was a dream come true

Suresh Mukund and his dance crew, The Kings have represented India globally on many stages and brought glory to the country. And recently, the dancer-choreographer added another achievement to the list as he became the first Indian artiste to choreograph a concert in the US. Suresh Mukund designed the acts for American rapper 50 Cent’s shows in Los Angeles. Suresh Mukund on choreographing concerts for 50 Cent

“It was a very big thing for me, especially because of where I come from. When I was a young teenager, I used to listen to songs of 50 Cent like Candyshop, and also used to perform on his songs. So, not even in my wildest dreams I ever imagined that 20 years later, I would get chance to work with him, and actually choreograph his concert. It was like a dream come true,” he says.

Suresh met 50 Cent for the first time in 2023 when after watching one of their videos, the rapper asked his choreographer to reach out to them and ask them to perform at his Mumbai show. After that, he had promised the Indian artiste that they will collaborate again on something bigger soon.

Recalling his meeting with the American rapper this time, Suresh shares, “The day we entered, we were given a song to choreograph and he came on second or third day. He welcomed us, and the moment we started rehearsing, he took out his phone and started recording us. He was going crazy and mad. The song that he gave us was actually removed from the whole concert theme, but when he saw us performing, he said that he wants this whole routine back again.”

Getting this opportunity has led Suresh to dream for bigger stints in the West. “After this, I am looking forward to work more in Hollywood because the way this has worked, it has given me a new hope and a new spark in my life that now, I have to somehow enter that industry. I would want to get a chance to collaborate with Chris Brown and The Weeknd. Getting to choreograph their concerts would be something else,” he says, adding, “Honestly, in India, mujhe kabhi kisi se itna kaam aaya nahi, it has always been that I have been doing my own personal work. Even after doing so much in life, Bollywood se mujhe itna kuch mila nahi hai, not even any artiste to choreograph, but there I get opportunities. Internationally we get accepted and appreciated more, so I have to build something in LA.”