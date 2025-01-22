Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive| Suresh Mukund on choreographing concerts for 50 Cent in LA: It was a dream come true

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Jan 22, 2025 09:31 AM IST

Suresh Mukund shares his experience of choreographing 50 Cent for his LA concerts, making a career in Hollywood and lack of recognition in India for his work

Suresh Mukund and his dance crew, The Kings have represented India globally on many stages and brought glory to the country. And recently, the dancer-choreographer added another achievement to the list as he became the first Indian artiste to choreograph a concert in the US. Suresh Mukund designed the acts for American rapper 50 Cent’s shows in Los Angeles.

Suresh Mukund on choreographing concerts for 50 Cent
Suresh Mukund on choreographing concerts for 50 Cent

“It was a very big thing for me, especially because of where I come from. When I was a young teenager, I used to listen to songs of 50 Cent like Candyshop, and also used to perform on his songs. So, not even in my wildest dreams I ever imagined that 20 years later, I would get chance to work with him, and actually choreograph his concert. It was like a dream come true,” he says.

Suresh met 50 Cent for the first time in 2023 when after watching one of their videos, the rapper asked his choreographer to reach out to them and ask them to perform at his Mumbai show. After that, he had promised the Indian artiste that they will collaborate again on something bigger soon.

Recalling his meeting with the American rapper this time, Suresh shares, “The day we entered, we were given a song to choreograph and he came on second or third day. He welcomed us, and the moment we started rehearsing, he took out his phone and started recording us. He was going crazy and mad. The song that he gave us was actually removed from the whole concert theme, but when he saw us performing, he said that he wants this whole routine back again.”

Getting this opportunity has led Suresh to dream for bigger stints in the West. “After this, I am looking forward to work more in Hollywood because the way this has worked, it has given me a new hope and a new spark in my life that now, I have to somehow enter that industry. I would want to get a chance to collaborate with Chris Brown and The Weeknd. Getting to choreograph their concerts would be something else,” he says, adding, “Honestly, in India, mujhe kabhi kisi se itna kaam aaya nahi, it has always been that I have been doing my own personal work. Even after doing so much in life, Bollywood se mujhe itna kuch mila nahi hai, not even any artiste to choreograph, but there I get opportunities. Internationally we get accepted and appreciated more, so I have to build something in LA.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On