Mumbai choreographer Suresh Mukund gets Emmy nomination

For Mumbai-based choreographer Suresh Mukund, this year is turning out to be the stuff of fairy tales. When the nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week, Mukund was one of the six to have been nominated for excellence in choreography for a variety or reality programme.

“I am really happy with this nomination. I’m the first choreographer from our country to get this. I feel all the efforts by my team and dance crew have finally paid off,” said Mukund, 31. “This is the first award I’m being nominated on an individual level and I feel really good that it happened to be something as precious as Emmy Awards.”

Earlier this year, Mukund’s dance crew, Kings United, made headlines when they scored a perfect 100 in the finale of the American reality TV show, World of Dance. Their performances left international pop star Jennifer Lopez “shook to the core” and Kings United won the competition as well as US$ 1 million prize money.

“We have got a lot more work [after the win]. We have been doing a couple of international workshops. Starting this November, we will be doing a global tour with the team that performed at the World of Dance,” said Mukund, who founded Kings United in 2008.

On the personal front, Mukund has been growing in stature as a choreographer. “I am currently working with Remo Dsouza on Street Dancer and we’ve choreographed the climax song in the film. Bedsides this, we have also finished work on a Hollywood movie,” he said.

Suresh, and Kings United have been working closely with Qyuki Digital Media. Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director, Qyuki Digital Media, said, “Suresh is a thorough professional and a great leader with a big vision for Kings United. His choreography is world class as evinced by this incredible Emmy nomination. ”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:27 IST