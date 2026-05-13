Exclusive| Varun Dhawan is no longer a part of No Entry sequel

Latest reports suggested that actor Shahid Kapoor is being considered to join the cast as the makers wanted to bring Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on screen together for the first time. But we have learnt that this casting coup may not materialise at all. An insider source has revealed to us that Varun is not a part of the film anymore.

The 2005 film No Entry , which starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead, has been in the news for its sequel, reportedly titled No Entry Mein Entry, for a long time now. The film's casting has been a topic of headlines, starting from Salman Khan announcing he is a part of the film, to him parting on it. Then actor Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh were finalised as the new leads, but that casting also underwent many changes.

The source tells us, “Varun Dhawan is no longer associated with No Entry 2. The speculations around him being part of the film are not true. Currently, he is busy in the promotions of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. And with the changes that the No Entry sequel's casting has gone through, the film is being put on hold for now.”

Varun has become the second leading man to exit the sequel after actor Diljit Dosanjh left the film last year, which producer Boney Kapoor had also confirmed. Post that, reports had emerged that Varun was also planning to leave but Boney Kapoor had stepped in to prevent that. He had come on record too to state that Varun and Arjun were very much part of the film. But seems like the sequel is now will have to be planned with an entire fresh cast again.