Exclusive| We are delighted and can't wait for our baby: Viineet Kumar Siingh-wife Ruchiraa are pregnant

This year has been one celebration after another for actor Viineet Kumar Siingh. With the love and appreciation coming his way for this work in Superboys of Malegaon, Chavva and Jaat, now, he has a new reason to smile. Viineet and his wife-actor Ruchiraa Ghormare are expecting! Ruchiraa Ghormare and Viineet Kumar Siingh

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, are pregnant and share the news exclusively with us. "This time is so precious for both of us," says an excited Viineet, adding, "We are super delighted and can't wait for our baby to be with us. This is new for us and I want to be there for every moment." Ruchiraa says, "I am so happy. There's too much happening and my emotions are all over!"

While he is looking forward to being a parent, the would-be mom shares, "The pregnancy has been and is a busy one for Viineet and me. I am a workaholic so I am glad to be working in this phase of my life." Vineet adds, "Main Ruchira ka khayal rakhne ki koshish karta hoon. Jaldi se jaldi kaam khatam karke ghar jaata hoon. I have figured out my time to accompany her and have been with her for visits to the doctor. I plan to be on paternity leave post delivery in July."

2025 has been fabulous for Viineet and now he's awaiting his bundle of joy. He credits his success to the "baby's luck". "I used to hear about such things and now I have seen it happen. Within four months, four movies featuring me have released- that too theatrically- Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat! I don't have a say on when a film releases and to have back-to-back releases is amazing. 2025 has been a blockbuster year for me! Bahut khoobsurat hai," he quips.

Not just work and pregnancy but the couple has also shifted houses during this pregnancy. "We were not looking to shift but that's the case with a rented home that when you begin to feel at home, it's time to move on. There's a lot to unpack and stuff has to be settled. I am in Kota, Rajasthan for a shoot so will do that once I return," Viineet reveals.

Though the couple discussed going on a babymoon, they haven't had any time to plan a trip. Viineet says, "There were releases and shifting houses, so it was quite hectic. I was either on promotions of films or shoot or looking for a house. Earlier one would work non-stop, day night even but your priorities change with life and with time.

While the couple is in prep mode, thier familes are too prepping with them. "Banaras mein, ghar par sab bahut khush hain. My bhabhi, bhai, dad... everyone is eagerly awaiting for our baby and are preparing too. The kids in my family planning kar rahe hain, baby ke liye naam soch rahe hain," says Viineet.

Ask him what kind of parent would he be and he replies, "Parent sirf yeh nahi hota ke aap ek bachche ke pita ho. Yeh bhi dhyaan rakhna hai ke aapki life-partner, aapki wife ki life mein bahut kuch change hoga. Main sirf ek dimension se nahi dekhta hoon. Main zimmedaar hoon. You have to see and know that a mother goes through a lot and bahut badlav honge. Being a father isn't about responsibility towards your baby but also responsibility towards the mother. I am going to figure out and work on being there for both of them."