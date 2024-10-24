Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What your favourite Bombay and Delhi wife says about you

The skewed Delhi versus Mumbai dynamic is a tale as old as time. Now while long-standing locals across the two cities may happily be at each other's throats about which of the two metropolitans offers better food, fun, nightlife, people, air, clothes, roads and most important of all, vibes, the whole debate has become quite yawn-inducing to be honest. Thankfully, the third installment of the happily infamous series, cataloguing curated montages of some now-well known Bollywood lives, has added a spicy new layer to the two clashing cities. So then, what does your favourite Bollywood or Delhi wife say about you? Are you team twat or team Passi? Your favourite Bollywood or Delhi wife and what it says about you(Photo: Netflix India)

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi isn't everyone's cup of tea. And that's exactly how the art connoisseur and wife to billionaire Sanjay Passi intends it to be. Love her, hate her but you can't ignore her. Just ask the Bollywood wives who made the dissection of every last quirk displayed by Shalini, nearly 80 percent of the series' premise.

Coming to you, if you love Shalini, you're either already embracing your path to eccentricity or she gives you the confidence to want to jump on it right away. You're presumably spontaneous but not in the performative way. You do what you want and when you want and while some many snigger and call you a narcissist behind your back (or even to your face), you truly believe that kindness never goes out of style and you stick to that belief no matter how tough it gets. You're too busy living your own life to be bothered by others or what they have to say. Probably a gift of the trying 'timid to tough' journey you've weathered!

Neelam Kothari

Yesteryear actor Neelam Kothari has been a long-standing crush for many. The current generation however, best know her as the South Bombay-coded prim and propah quarter of the Bollywood wives gang.

If Neelam is your favourite, you highly cherish how you're perceived, not just by those around you, but also far off. While some may believe this to be a reductive way to live, having an iron-clad reputation doesn't really come easy. Some may tag you high-maintenance, prissy and preppy but far from being embarrassed of it, you secretly really enjoy the air of exclusivity that surrounds you. This however, doesn't mean that you're all glitter and no grain. You hold your cards close to your chest, and intentionally so. After all, everyone isn't meant to have access to you!

Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh's life has been quite the rollercoaster. Fleeing your own wedding to marry a Bollywood hunk only to reunite with the former, decades later, is the stuff of Wattpad fairytales. And Seema owns the narrative. After all, love is love.

Coming to Seema being your favourite, your superpower is that YOU. DON'T. CARE. Long time or not, you're here for a good time and if something isn't serving your highest good, out it goes. You may tend to have one-too-many foot-in-your-mouth moments, but you seem to glide past the drama coming from it because, embarrassment? Who's she?! This may also stem from the fact that everyone who loves you knows you have the cleanest heart. You love a good joke, even if if you're the butt of it and that comes from a sense of being truly comfortable with yourself.

Maheep Kapoor

At this point, with Shanaya Kapoor yet to officially debut, Maheep is a bigger star than her daughter. Be it 'twat', 'shway shway', 'diya-beetes' or her very, very enunciated 'just SHUT THE FU*K UP', nobody, and we mean absolutely nobody, can make a string of abuses sound as cucumber-temped as Maheep. If you're team twat, you are very clearly the life of the party. Your friends and family rally around you, not just for the laughs, but because they know you're a solid comrade who will have their back like a rock through every up and down. You're selective with your energy and decidedly so and have no qualms in making it known that you don't like someone. Those who love you, love you to death and those who don't know you, are definitely intimidated.

Bhavana Panday

Before Bhavana Panday found herself seated in front of the camera in her curated, colour-blocked ensembles, she was best known as Ananya Panday's mother. Prior to Ananya's meteoric rise, she was Chunky Panday's wife. The best thing about Bhavana but, is how she has never shied away from letting her family's success define her. After all, she has had the biggest behind-the-scene's contribution in making it happen. If you're team Bhavana, you're very, very easygoing and laidback — almost to a fault. But that's what makes you such a perfect fit in social settings. You don't take long to make your place among new people, and many often find themselves flocking to you to discuss their personal woes and dramas, just to feel a little reassured with your neutral and chill take. Nothing is ever THAT serious and this is the mantra you try to live your life by.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Watch out Maheep, there's an OG Kapoor, in tinsel town! Making her loud and brash screen debut, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is now ready to be known as more than just Rishi Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister. If you find yourself gravitating towards Riddhima, you're probably someone who couldn't be bothered with putting up a façade. With you, what you see is what you get, almost to a point of being predictable. But you're so incredibly tuned into your own routine and ways, that the tag doesn't really bother you. You're always down for a good time, and it doesn't really matter who's along on the ride, because your spotlight always shines on you. You're the star of your own show and that's your most enviable quality.

Kalyani Chawla

Also making her big screen debut alongside the sometimes fabulous, sometimes catty Mumbai and Delhi clans, is Kalyani Saha Chawla. The multi-faceted, former Dior professional and now an established luxury silverware player, Kalyani is a very polished example of a self-made woman.To be very honest, Kalyani didn't get much screen time. But the moments she got, she represented the sassy, couture-clad Delhi vibe, to a T. So if you've emerged as a newly-minted Kalyani fan, you're probably someone who really values work ethic. At the same time, when you're off duty, you love your fancy lunches and new adventures. One thing for sure about you, is that all the money and power in the world isn't going to change the fact that you're a through and thorough romantic at heart.

All three seasons of the series, are currently streaming on OTT.