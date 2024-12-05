Fans applaud Bob Dylan's praise for Dune star Timothée Chalamet in his biopic A Complete Unknown

Music and movie fans alike are celebrating after legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan expressed his approval of Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of him in the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown. Dylan’s rare public endorsement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a wave of excitement as audiences eagerly await the film’s release on December 25. Bob Dylan praised Timothee Chalamet's work in the biopic based on Dylan

In his post on December 4, Dylan, referred to Chalamet, as a "brilliant actor" and humorously noted the challenge of portraying “me, or a younger me, or some other me.” The folk icon also praised the film’s source material, Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald, describing it as a “fantastic retelling” of the events leading up to his infamous 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance, where he famously went 'electric'.

Fans React to Dylan's endorsement

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and gratitude for Dylan’s candid remarks. “Will see it. Thanks for the recommendation, Bob,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I hope it lives up to your exacting standards, Bob! Merry Christmas!”

This warm reception underscores the anticipation for A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold and starring Chalamet alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and Boyd Holbrook.

Timothée Chalamet’s transformative performance

Timothée Chalamet has been earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Dylan, with early buzz suggesting his performance could be career-defining.

Elle Fanning, who plays a character inspired by Suze Rotolo, Dylan’s girlfriend and muse, described Chalamet’s performance as “extraordinary” during a recent panel. "I remember tearing up the first time I heard him sing as Dylan," she shared, underscoring the emotional depth Chalamet brings to the role.

Journalist Scott Menzel called it “the performance of the year,” highlighting how Chalamet embodies Dylan's unique voice, mannerisms, and nuances.

Anticipation builds for the biopic

As the release date for A Complete Unknown approaches, Dylan’s endorsement has added a layer of authenticity and excitement to the film’s already significant buzz. Fans of Dylan and Chalamet alike are eager to witness this cinematic exploration of a pivotal era in music history.

At the Gotham Awards on December 2, where Chalamet and Mangold were honored, the actor reflected on the transformative experience of stepping into Dylan's shoes. “Getting to study and immerse myself in the world of Bob Dylan has been the greatest education a young artist could receive,” he said.