Farhan Akhtar to make his Hollywood film debut in The Beatles biopic, faces backlash from Don 3 fans: ‘Fake guy…’

While the casting drama surrounding Don 3 continues to swirl, Farhan Akhtar is shifting focus toward a monumental international milestone. The actor-filmmaker is reportedly set to make his Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes’ ambitious The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event . He will be stepping into the shoes of the legendary Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Ravi Shankar.

A four-film tribute to the Fab Four According to Variety, the large-scale biographical series on the iconic British band has already gone into production in the UK and is slated for a global theatrical release in April 2028 under Sony Pictures. Each of the four interconnected films will tell The Beatles’ story from the perspective of a different band member — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Farhan's role as Ravi Shankar adds an essential cultural layer to the narrative, highlighting the deep musical and spiritual friendship Shankar shared with George Harrison during the late 1960s.

A powerhouse ensemble cast The principal cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The supporting ensemble features Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, and James Norton as Brian Epstein, among others.

Behind the scenes, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes will direct all four instalments, producing alongside Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor under his Neal Street Productions banner.

What do fans think? While Farhan's Hollywood debut has generated excitement, not all fans are pleased with the development. Many expressed disappointment that he won’t be focusing exclusively on Don 3, a film that has been eagerly awaited since its announcement.

One user on Reddit wrote, “Kitni fandoms ko choona lagakar bhag gaya yeh aadmi.” Another comment read, “And he claims he was starting Don 3...like when? He just wants the actors and crew wait in the sides indefinitely while he goes around satisfying his acting ka keeda....Never thought Farhan is such a fake guy...Very disappointed...” Echoing similar frustration, a fan remarked, “He is taking back to back acting offers. so when was he actually planning to do DON3?”