Farhan Akhtar spills on his Dil Chahta Hai debut, and what he wished he knew at 25: ‘I’d tell myself to…’

For many, Dil Chahta Hai (2001) wasn’t just another film — it became a defining moment in how a generation understood friendship and the bitter-sweet pains of growing up. It was also a pretty defining moment for Farhan Akhtar, who made his debut as a director with a cast of seasoned stars. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna with Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni as their love interests, as well as Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role. Farhan Akhtar

About the whole experience, Farhan said: “They took a chance on a 25-year-old with a script and no idea of how to produce a film.” That leap of faith is partly why the film holds such a special place in his heart. “It gave me this life,” he said simply. Furthermore, reflecting on his younger self, Farhan also admitted how easily he used to get stressed when he was younger. “I’d tell myself to enjoy the journey a little more,” he says.

Following Dil Chahta Hai, Akhtar’s journey in the industry continued with blockbusters like Rock On!! (2008), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Fukrey (2013), and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), each marking a distinct phase of his evolution.