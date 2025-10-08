Farhan Akhtar spills on his Dil Chahta Hai debut, and what he wished he knew at 25: ‘I’d tell myself to…’
Farhan Akhtar revisits the making of his iconic debut film Dil Chahta Hai, offering a candid piece of advice to the 25-year-old director he once was
Published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:00 AM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
For many, Dil Chahta Hai (2001) wasn’t just another film — it became a defining moment in how a generation understood friendship and the bitter-sweet pains of growing up. It was also a pretty defining moment for Farhan Akhtar, who made his debut as a director with a cast of seasoned stars. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna with Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni as their love interests, as well as Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role.
About the whole experience, Farhan said: “They took a chance on a 25-year-old with a script and no idea of how to produce a film.” That leap of faith is partly why the film holds such a special place in his heart. “It gave me this life,” he said simply. Furthermore, reflecting on his younger self, Farhan also admitted how easily he used to get stressed when he was younger. “I’d tell myself to enjoy the journey a little more,” he says.
Following Dil Chahta Hai, Akhtar’s journey in the industry continued with blockbusters like Rock On!! (2008), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Fukrey (2013), and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), each marking a distinct phase of his evolution.
On turning 50…
Turning 50 last year was a milestone that resonated not just with him but also with those around him, including his wife Shibani Dandekar, whom he married in 2022. When asked what’s changed, he flashes a quick smile. “I feel like I should start behaving like I'm 50, although I don't know what that is. I'm just continuing down the path.”
On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for 120 Bahadur, releasing this November. Inspired by the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-China war in 1962, the film recounts how 120 Indian soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Battalion defended a strategic pass in Ladakh against overwhelming odds. Though 114 soldiers lost their lives, their bravery halted the Chinese advance. Playing battalion commander Major Shaitan Singh, Akhtar acknowledges the immense responsibility the role carries. “People like Shaitan Singhji are made of a very different metal, jis mitti se bane hain woh ek alag mitti hai (the soil they’re made of is not like any other),” he said.