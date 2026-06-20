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    FIFA v/s women's T20 cricket world cup: Aahana Kumra feels personally connected to Harmanpreet, Smriti and Jemimah

    Aahana Kumra on her connection with the Indian women’s cricket team

    Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 3:50 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
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    The FIFA World cup 2026 and ICC Women's T20 World Cup are on simultaneously, with both hitting the headlines. Which one are celebrities watching? Or are they watching both? HTCity gets them to spill the beans.

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Aahana Kumra
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Aahana Kumra

    Aahana S Kumra tells us, “ I have been following the women's cricket team for the past few years. I've been personally connected to Harman, Smriti and Jemi. These are incredible women and coincidentally I just hosted a dinner for them at Manchester where they played versus South Africa, that was organised by the Indian embassy and Indian consulate general in Manchester.” She adds, “I've not been watching FIFA because Ive been busy travelling but have been keeping a tab on who is winning, given an opportunity I would love to watch one of the matches in the stadium. Hopefully I will be able to fly down for the finals.”

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/FIFA V/s Women's T20 Cricket World Cup: Aahana Kumra Feels Personally Connected To Harmanpreet, Smriti And Jemimah
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/FIFA V/s Women's T20 Cricket World Cup: Aahana Kumra Feels Personally Connected To Harmanpreet, Smriti And Jemimah
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