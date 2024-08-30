‘Fight hui bhabhi ke sath’: Raghav Chadha shares old video of Parineeti Chopra singing, fans give hilarious reactions

2024 started off as a very successful year for Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra. Not only did her film Amar Singh Chamkila emerge as a huge success, but the actor also received praise for her unbelievable singing skills in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer. The lead stars sang 15 songs for the Imtiaz Ali directorial, most of which became chart-buster hits. One constant cheerleader in Parineeti’s life, who pushed her to flaunt her singing skills more this past year, is her politician husband Raghav Chadha. Just recently, he shared a throwback video of his actor wife singing the soulful track Sajde from her 2014 film Kill Dil. Raghav shares a throwback video of Parineeti singing

This video is from an interview for the film, where Parineeti is singing while her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar sit next to her. Along with this clip, Raghav shared a sweet message which read: “Goosebumps!!!!! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro..😍 Paru, why don’t you sing more often?” Pleasantly surprised by this post, Parineeti replied, “Whatttt?! Whatt surprise is this! 😍 im waiting for your call and youre posting on social media? But also, of course forgiven because of this 😂.” Well, fans also had interesting reactions to Raghav’s appreciation post for Pari.

Comments on Raghav's post for Parineeti

In the comment section below, one social media user asked, “fighting huyi na bhabhi ke sath? sach btana 😂”, whereas another fan shared, “Shadi shuda aadami ki majboori ni jaan rahe ho bhai 😢😂.” Taking a dig at Parineeti, a troll wrote: “Bhai honestly, I love you and your wife but please don't let her sing”, whereas another internet user joked, “POV: Parineeti is managing Raghav's account 😂.” One social media user also cracked a joke on Parineeti’s viral statement of never wanting to marry a politician. This comment read: “You better find and post that clip where she said that she did not want to date a politician.....lol😂.”

Well, fans may have contrasting opinions about Parineeti’s singing, which is flawless to her husband. But we all can agree that Raghav is a total green flag. Sending only love to this couple!