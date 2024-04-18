Parineeti Chopra’s top 5 underrated performances that deserved love like Amar Singh Chamkila received

When Imtiaz Ali announced a film on Amar Singh Chamkila’s life starring Diljit Dosanjh, many fans predicted a masterpiece. As expected, the biographical drama emerged as a blockbuster with social media raving about the Punjabi superstar’s portrayal of the late singing sensation. Parineeti Chopra, who played Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur onscreen, also received love. But her incredible work as an actor and singer in Amar Singh Chamkila was recognised by audiences a few days later. Even though Chopra has proven her versatility time and again, some were shocked by how good she was. Well, let’s look back at the Bollywood beauty’s past performances which were underrated and deserved just as much love as her recent release received. Parineeti Chopra in her glorious onscreen avatars

The Girl on the Train (2021)

This was Parineeti’s first ever thriller film where she played the role of Mira, who suffers from anterograde amnesia and is the key suspect in a murder investigation. The character is also an alcoholic. This is undoubtedly one of the meatiest roles the actor has ever played. But since this was based on a novel which has already inspired a Hollywood film, many members of the audience were sceptical about the Bollywood remake

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

As an actor, it is important to show restraint onscreen when you portray certain characters. That is exactly what Parineeti did as Sandeep Kaur Walia aka Sandy in this intense black comedy drama. Sadly this film received a delayed release and underwhelming response. But it does not change the fact that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar remains one of Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor’s best performances till date. Special mention to their sizzling chemistry

Saina (2021)

Parineeti was brutally trolled when the trailer released. A major reason behind this is that Shraddha Kapoor looked exactly like badminton player Saina Nehwal in her first look and some internet users felt she was better suited for the role. However, Chopra hit it out of the ballpark with her performance. She fit in perfectly and proved that she is a chameleon actor

Kesari (2019)

Kesari was a war film. But one of the biggest highlights of this movie was Akshay Kumar and Parineeti’s love story, which made a permanent place in our hearts. Yes, the latter played a minor role as Khiladi’s onscreen wife. But she had a deep and lasting impact on the audiences in the limited screen-time, which speaks volumes about her calibre as an actor

Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

Daawat-e-Ishq was a major flop at the box office. But it was a hilarious ride which gave audiences a fresh new onscreen pairing and a strong social message. Parineeti was absolutely delightful as Gulrez aka Gullu from Hyderabad and her sweet chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur won us over. This is a must watch for rom-com lovers

If you loved Parineeti as Amarjot in Amar Singh Chamkila, we recommend you to watch her shine in these films next if you haven’t yet.