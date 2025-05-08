Filmmakers race to register 'Operation Sindoor', 'Mission Pahalgam' as film titles, over 20 applications filed

Within hours of India’s precision strikes at nine terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a frenzy erupted in the film industry as producers scrambled to register the title ‘Operation Sindoor’. Sources tell us that while Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) IMPPA has received 12 applications, Western India Film Producers Association (WIFPA) has received 2 and the Producers’ Guild of India has received 10 applications for title registration so far. Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Vishal are few of the filmmakers who have applied for the title.

As the process goes, producers must register film titles through either one of the four bodies — IMPPA, WIFPA, Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), the Producers Guild of India. Further explaining the process of securing the title, producer Ashoke Pandit, a member of IMPPA and among the early applicants, tells us, “The time you register your title gets stamped and the respective producers’ bodies confirm the time at which the application was made. Later, letters are exchanged between these film bodies confirming the name of the filmmaker who first managed to file the application. We get to know the result in the next meeting of the four producers’ bodies.”

Mumbai-based filmmaker Vishal Sarroye, who has also applied for the title, shares that when he saw the name of the operation on TV he knew it was an impactful title for a film. He also shares with us that he wants to tell the story from a woman’s perspective. “When I saw the name 'Operation Sindoor' I felt ki ye title itna strong hai. Ye feeling thi humare andar ki humari behno ka sindoor le liya. It’s definitely an Uri kind of story which is impactful and people should know what exactly Operation Sindoor is. I am thinking of my story on Operation Sindoor with women leading it. The way two women officers (Col Sofia Quraishi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh) briefed the country about the operation, I want to make my film as a woman-oriented film. I don’t know if I will get the title or not but I have applied in the film and web series section under languages across the country."

JD Majethia, Chairman of the Television & Web Wing of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), confirms that several applications for the “Operation Sindoor” and “Mission Pahalgam” have been filed with the organisation. While he said he cannot give the exact number of applications received, he added he strongly feels that making films on Indian military operations is not a good idea.

He says, “Main aisa manta hun ki military action ke topic pe jo film banti hai woh do-ek saal mein banti hai, woh nahi banni chahiye. The most important part of it is the process ki humne kaise planning kiya and attack kiya. Ab manoranjan ke liye uska climax theek hai but in that process we are showing our intelligence agencies investigation and we end up sharing a big secret of our country with the enemies. The detail of the intelligence shouldn’t be shared but any filmmaker will do the due diligence of getting details right. May be families of the Pahalgam attack might want to forget this in future but this film will remind them forever. So, I feel we should not do such a thing and it is my personal opinion.”

Meanwhile, a source tells us that besides registration for the title, several filmmakers have also applied for the trademark of Operation Sindoor. While a title can only go to one filmmaker, a trademark means that several filmmakers can make a film on the same subject.

It also came to light that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industry Limited is one of the proprietor of the trademark of Operation Sindoor. However, in a statement on Thursday, the company said that it had withdrawn the trademark application “which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation”.