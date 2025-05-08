90 flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces launched airstrikes on multiple "terrorist infrastructures" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, flight operations faced significant disruptions in certain airports across the country. At Delhi airport, between 8am and 2pm on Thursday, 90 flights were cancelled. Delhi Airport has issued several advisories for passengers following Operation Sindoor. (File Photo)

Details of flights cancelled at Delhi airport:

1. Domestic departures: 46

2. Domestic arrivals-33

3. International departures: 05

4. International arrival: 06

Delhi airport's advisory for passengers:

In an advisory issued at 10:36am on Thursday on X, Delhi airport addressed the changing airspace conditions and shared information for the flyers.

“All operations across Delhi Airport's terminals and its four runways are proceeding as usual. However, changing airspace conditions have impacted some flights. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the updated flight information,” Delhi airport posted.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize any disruptions to flight schedules. The safety and comfort of our passengers are our foremost priority,” the organisation added.

Airspace restrictions after Operation Sindoor:

After the op on May 7, 27 airports across the country were closed for commercial flights. The security move will stay in place until Saturday morning for different airports in Northern India, including Hindon, Gwalior, Dharamshala, Shimla, Amritsar, and more.

Operation Sindoor:

In a statement issued at 1:44am on May 7, the Indian government updated about Operation Sindoor, stating that nine sites where “terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed” were hit.

The statement clarified, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

The strike came in the “wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.”