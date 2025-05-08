Colonel Sofiya Quraishi's ‘proud’ twin sister Shyna says 'we didn't know she will brief the nation' on Operation Sindoor

When she spoke, the entire nation watched with rapt attention. Colonel Sofiya Quraishi was one of the two women officers who briefed the media after Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. Her twin sister, model-producer Shyna Sunsara, couldn’t be prouder when she watched her live on TV. “We are Army kids. Women couldn’t join the Army back then but even so both of us wanted to,” Shyna tells us, adding how Sofiya found a way: “She’d say, ‘Main DRDO ke through scientist banke Army mein jaaungi!’ Agar nahin, toh she would’ve joined the police.” Shyna is the sister of Colonel Sofiya Quraishi.

Also read: 'She's my idol': Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's brother praises her powerful message on Operation Sindoor

The sisters met back in January and spoke after the Operation Sindoor media briefing: “Pata hi nahin tha humein that she is going to do that. I got a call from a relative, who said dekho kaun aa raha hai TV pe... It was not only a proud moment for us, but India. Kitna achha jawab diya hamari government aur PM Modi ji ne.”

The girls come from a line of fighters for the country. Shyna shares, “My dad fought in the 1971 Bangladesh war. His father was in the Army, too. Humare chacha BSF mein thhe. Mere daada ke daada British Army mein the, who later joined the krantikaari ladai. Our daadi would tell us stories of him fighting in the Revolt of 1857 by Rani of Jhansi. Sofiya bhi Jhansi Ki Rani ki tarah bolti chali gayi briefing mein, woh uski inspiration rahi hain.”